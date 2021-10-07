Apple Valley unveils new signage for historic points of interest

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — The Town of Apple Valley will showcase one of the sixteen new historical points of interest signs installed around town at a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. at the El Pueblo shopping center, 21810 Highway 18, in The Village business district.

“The goal of this program has always been to preserve Apple Valley’s rich and diverse history,” said Mayor Curt Emick. “From the Lone Wolf Colony that was established in 1922 as a retreat for World War I veterans to Apple Valley’s ‘Pink House’ that was built by architect Hugh Gibbs in 1949 that still stands today. All sixteen of these historical points of interest will now have updated signage with a code that can be scanned taking you to our website with more information on each location.”

The Historical Points of Interest Program is organized by the Town’s five-member Historical Advisory Committee. The Committee makes recommendations to the Town Council concerning the designation of points of historical interest and the promotion of the history and culture of the Town.

A map of all sixteen locations and additional information on each, including the historic El Pueblo shopping center, can be found at av.town/history.

For more information on the program, or to RSVP for the ribbon cutting ceremony, please contact Lena Quinonez at (760) 240-7000 ext 7051.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.