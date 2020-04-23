Apple Valley Unified School District receives a donation from Amazon LGB8

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Unified School District received a generous donation of plastic bags that will allow them to better distribute school meals.

On Wednesday, April 22, the Amazon LGB8 Fulfillment Site in Rialto donated and delivered three thousand plastic bags and 2 EZ Ups.

“The plastic bags will be used to distribute meals at 5 of our school sites during school closure and the EZ Ups will be used at those sites, as well, to provide proper shade to staff distributing meals,” stated Zoee Widener, Public Information OfficerApple Valley Unified School District.

Amazon donated these items through their Amazon Cares program. Their goal is to offer support and solidarity to their surrounding community through donations of essential goods.

Widener said AVUSD is thankful for the support from Amazon with this generous donation.

