Apple Valley Unified School District hosting Job Fair on April 19, 2023

Apple Valley, Calif.— Apple Valley Unified School District will be hosting a Job Fair on April 19, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the Educational Support Center, 12555 Navajo Road.

Representatives from each department and school site within AVUSD will be available at the Job Fair for attendees to speak to.

Interested candidates can get a head start and apply to job openings online at avusd.org.

