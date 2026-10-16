Apple Valley Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Victorville Man After Deputies Find Gun, Suspected Fentanyl

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 32-year-old Victorville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies discovered a firearm and suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop in Apple Valley, authorities said.

Donald Bleichner, 32, was arrested on October 14, 2026, after allegedly attempting to flee from deputies with the Apple Valley Station’s Gang Enforcement Team.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 1:46 p.m. near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Cottontail Lane for vehicle code violations.

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During the stop, deputies contacted Bleichner, who was a passenger in the vehicle, and observed a firearm within reach of both him and the driver.

When deputies attempted to detain Bleichner, he tried to flee on foot but was unsuccessful and was taken into custody.

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A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a small amount of suspected fentanyl, and deputies recovered the firearm. The driver was released at the scene, authorities said.

The suspected fentanyl was submitted to a crime laboratory for analysis. The department did not specify the type of firearm recovered.

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Bleichner was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed, under Health and Safety Code 11370.1(a), and being a felon in possession of a firearm, under Penal Code 29800(a)(1).

The Apple Valley Station’s Gang Enforcement Team said it remains committed to proactive enforcement efforts aimed at removing illegal firearms and dangerous drugs from the community.

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Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the We-Tip Hotline at 844-909-3006, by texting REPORT to 844-909-3006, or through the Sheriff’s Department’s online tip portal.

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