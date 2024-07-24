Apple Valley Town Council Votes to Place One Cent Sales Tax Measure on November Ballot 

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Today, the Apple Valley Town Council voted to place a 1¢ (one cent) sales tax measure on the November 2024 ballot, which would generate approximately $9 million per year in locally controlled revenue to fund town services if approved by voters.

The Town of Apple Valley has faced repeated budget deficits since 2016 and projects increasing shortfalls that may result in cuts to Town programs and services, including those impacting public safety and infrastructure.

The Town experienced deficits of approximately $1.36 million in 2016, $4.01 million in 2017, $991,000 in 2018, $6.3 million in 2020, $3.4 million in 2022, and $3.18 million in 2023. These amounts exclude American Rescue Plan Act funds, as these were extraordinary one-time revenue sources.

In FY 2023-24, the General Fund was budgeted for $35.8 million in revenue and $41.3 million in expenditures, resulting in a projected deficit of $5.5 million. In FY 2024-25, the General Fund is budgeted for $39.4 million in revenue and $42.5 million in expenditures, resulting in a projected deficit of $3.1 million.

These figures are presented in the graphs below:

If approved by voters, a 1¢ sales tax equates to an extra 1¢ per $1 purchased of taxable goods. Exempted from sales tax are unprocessed groceries, rent, prescription medicine, and personal services such as medical, dental, and legal. In addition, all revenues raised by the tax would remain in the Town and would not be shared with the State, County, or any other agency.

As described in the ballot measure and if approved by voter, funds generated through the sales tax may be used for town services and programs, such as:

Maintaining 911 response times

Safe routes to school programs

Responding to property crimes, thefts, and burglaries

Hiring and retaining sheriff’s deputies

Repairing streets and potholes

Retaining and attracting local businesses

Addressing homelessness

Cleaning and maintaining public areas and parks

General town services.

According to a recent survey on budget priorities conducted by the Town of Apple Valley, approximately 74% of respondents believe there is a need for additional funds to provide town services. The prioritization of services by Town residents is reflected in the ballot measure.

If approved, the funds would be used locally as stated in the measure and would be subject to regular audits and public spending disclosures.

“The Town Council’s decision to place this measure on the ballot allows our residents to decide on a potential solution to the ongoing budget deficits that threaten essential services,” said Doug Robertson, Town Manager. “This measure, if approved, aims to provide stable funding for crucial services such as public safety, infrastructure maintenance, and other vital community needs.”

The measure will appear on the ballot as shown below.

Town of Apple Valley Public Safety/Town Services Measure:

Shall the measure funding Town of Apple Valley services such as maintaining 911 response times, safe routes to schools programs; responding to property crimes/thefts/burglaries; hiring/retaining sheriff’s deputies; repairing streets/potholes; retaining/attracting local businesses; addressing homelessness; cleaning/maintaining public areas/parks; general town services; by establishing a 1¢ sales tax providing approximately $9,000,000 annually until ended by voters; requiring audits/public spending disclosure, all funds used locally, be adopted?”

The full staff report associated with the measure is available here: Ballot Measure Agenda Item





