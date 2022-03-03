All News
Apple Valley Town Council to consider three draft maps as part of Redistricting process￼
APPLE VALLEY Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Tuesday, March 8, at 6:30 PM, the Apple Valley Town Council will consider three draft maps as part of the 2022 Redistricting process to incorporate population changes identified in the 2020 Census.
The Council also recently voted to move to a four-district voting map with an at-large Mayor elected every two years. This means you’ll be able to vote every four years for your Councilmember district representative and every two years for the Mayor.
To comment on or to learn more about the proposed new district maps and process, and to identify your potential voting district, visit www.av.town/redistricting.
