Apple Valley temporarily halts evictions, utility shutoffs in response to COVID-19

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. – (March 24, 2020): In response to the growing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, this evening the Town Council ratified a recent action by Town Manager Doug Robertson to declare a local state of emergency.

Moreover, the action of the Town Council enabled Robertson to establish a temporary moratorium on residential and commercial evictions and to suspend utility disconnections or shutoffs, including Town trash and sewer service, during the duration of the local state of emergency.

“The number one priority for Apple Valley families and businesses is their health and safety as we all strive to honor the quarantine and social distancing measures enacted,” said Mayor Scott Nassif. “But in practicing these critical measures there are real financial consequences, and no one should be afraid to lose their home or business or utilities because they are trying to be a good neighbor. I hope this temporary freeze on evictions and utility shutoffs helps to ease some of our collective fears.”

Proclamation No. 2020-01 allows the Town to enact its authority, under state law, to mobilize local resources, coordinate combined interagency support, accelerate procurement of vital supplies, use mutual aid, and seek future reimbursement by state and federal governments in order to respond to COVID-19. It also enacts authority provided by Governor Newsom regarding evictions and utility shutoffs, in accordance with Executive Order N-28-20 on March 16.

According to the Governor’s order, residential and commercial evictions are suspended when “the basis for the eviction is nonpayment of rent, or foreclosure, arising out of a substantial decrease in household or business income or substantial out-of-pocket medical expenses” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or by any government response to COVD-19, and is documented. Read full order here:https://www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/3.16.20-Executive-Order.pdf

Town Manager Doug Robertson, acting in his capacity as the Director of Emergency Services and in accordance with the Town’s Emergency Operations Plan, signed the declaration of local emergency on Saturday, March 21.

Local information on the coronavirus pandemic can be found on the Town’s Facebook page and website at av.town/coronavirus. Please email questions to info@applevalley.org.

(Source: Town of Apple Valley news release)