Apple Valley Sunset Concert Series begins Thursday

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — Get out your lawn chair, dust off your dancing shoes, and get ready for live music to return to Civic Center Park on Thursday, June 17 when Latin Express kicks off the Town of Apple Valley Sunset Concert Series with presenting sponsor Agio Real Estate from 6 to 9 p.m.

“We’ve missed seeing our neighbors, friends and family out at the park enjoying great music as the sun sets every Thursday,” said Mayor Curt Emick. “These concerts are just one of the many things that make Apple Valley the best place to live and play in the High Desert.”

The Sunset Concert Series features food vendors, a beer garden, live music and dancing. Concert goers should bring blankets or portable chairs but leave pets at home as they are not allowed in the concert venue. Smoking of all types are prohibited in all Town parks.

The rest of the lineup this summer includes:

June 24 – Phat Cat Swinger (Swing)

July 8 – Rockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Classic Rock)

July 15 – Mighty Cash Cats (Johnny Cash Cover Band) & the Linda Ronstadt Experience

July 22 – Neon Nation (80s Music)

Additionally, the Freedom Festival will return to Brewster Park on July 4 with more live music, food, retail vendors, fireworks and more.

The Town will follow public health guidelines in place at the time of the concert such as capacity limits, social distancing, and masks, as required. Civic Center Park is adjacent to Apple Valley Town Hall and across from Super Target in the Apple Valley Commons shopping center. Parking and admission are free.

“Of course, we couldn’t do any of this without the support of our generous sponsors,” said Mayor Emick, who noted that The Commons Shopping Center is this week’s band sponsor. “We are so grateful for all of the businesses who have helped concerts return to our parks this year.”

Businesses interested in gaining marketing exposure at our concerts and other special events are encouraged to contact Elizabeth Fratt for more details at efratt@applevalley.org. For more information on concerts or other special events visit www.AVRecreation.org or call (760) 240-7880.

