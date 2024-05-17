Apple Valley Shooting Leads to Arrest, Suspect Held on $2 Million Bail

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 44-year-old Apple Valley man remains in jail on a $2 million bail after he shot another man Tuesday night.

On May 14, 2024, at about 9:33 pm, Apple Valley deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a residence in the 14300 block of Jicarilla Road.

Deputy W. Ray and Deputy B. Almazan arrived on scene and contacted the suspect, Humberto Cueto, in the front yard where he was apprehended without incident.

According to the authorities, the investigation uncovered that Cueto allegedly fired at a 67-year-old male in what seemed to be a reaction to an earlier assault at the same location.

Following his arrest, Humberto Cueto was booked into the High Desert Detention Center under charges of attempted homicide.

The San Bernardino District Attorney’s office moved forward with the case on May 16, filing felony charges against Cueto. He is currently being held in lieu of a $2,000,000 bail as he awaits further legal proceedings.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Ray or Deputy Grissom with Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





(Scroll Down To Comment)