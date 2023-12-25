Apple Valley Seniors at Whispering Winds Spark Joy with Holiday Crafts

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The holiday season at Whispering Winds has been marked by an outpouring of creativity and festive cheer, as the seniors of Apple Valley came together to partake in heartwarming craft activities.

Residents have come together to decorate their surroundings with handmade ornaments showcasing their artistic talents and embracing the true spirit of togetherness.

Jeff Gollihar, the Executive Director at Whispering Winds of Apple Valley, expressed his excitement about the residents’ and stated, “We are thrilled to see our residents coming together to create beautiful crafts and memories. Whispering Winds of Apple Valley is a community that thrives on the joy of companionship and is where the holidays come alive.”

The community believes that by sharing the joy and camaraderie of this event, they can inspire others to appreciate the importance of community engagement and foster a sense of unity during the festive season.

For more information about Whispering Winds of Apple Valley and their commitment to enhancing the lives of seniors, please visit their website.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.