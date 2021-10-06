Apple Valley Road Closure Rescheduled

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — The Apple Valley Road closure at Happy Trails Hwy 18, planned for the weekend of Oct. 8-10, has been postponed for two weeks.

The new closure dates will start in the early morning of Friday, Oct. 22, at 12 a.m., and continue through Sunday evening, Oct. 24.

The hard closure, as previously described, will reduce the overall construction timeline on this phase of the realignment project from 16 working days down to just three days.

For more information visit av.town/roads.

