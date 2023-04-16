Apple Valley Road closed after SUV slams into traffic signal light, driver killed

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The intersection of Apple Valley Road and Tuscola Roads was closed Sunday afternoon after a fatal traffic collision.

For reasons still under investigation, at about 1:00 pm, on April 16, 2023, a white SUV slammed into the traffic signal light at the southeast corner. The impact caused extensive damage to the SUV and caused the light to fall to the ground.

The large metal pole shredded through the engine compartment of the SUV. VVNG reached out to the sheriff’s PIO via email for additional information.

Firefighters with Apple Valley Fire responded to the scene and confirmed one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time it’s unknown how long the roadway is anticipated to remain closed.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)