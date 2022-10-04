All News
Apple Valley residential care facility owners arrested for abusing disabled residents
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The owners of a residential care facility in Apple Valley were both arrested for abusing disabled residents and officials are looking for more victims.
On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 1:06 p.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to 12631 Algonquin Road, for a report of a dependent disabled adult being abused at a residential care facility.
During the investigation, Deputy Loup discovered evidence of the abuse and located two additional victims, officials said.
The suspects were identified as Usha Martin, 56, and Bhagwan Gill, 51, the residential care facility owners. A search warrant was authorized and served at the residence, and Martin and Gill were arrested.
Martin and Gill were booked at the High Desert Detention Center for dependent adult abuse and are currently out on bail. The victims were all males ages 36, 37, and 29.
Martin and Gill’s booking photos are being released as investigators believe there may be additional victims.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Loup or Detective Gagne at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
