Apple Valley Resident Robert Witt Identified in Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Standing Rock Ave

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Apple Valley resident Robert Witt, 68, was identified as the motorcyclist killed in a crash Saturday morning.

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, at approximately 10:27 AM, deputies from the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station, along with rescue personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Department and American Medical Response, responded to the crash at the intersection of Standing Rock Avenue and Blackfoot Road.

Witt was riding a black 2011 Harley Davidson Road Glide westbound on Standing Rock Avenue when he collided with a white 2017 Honda Civic driven by Jennifer Garcia, 51, also of Apple Valley.

Garcia was traveling northbound on Pine Ridge Avenue and crossing Standing Rock Avenue to proceed onto Blackfoot Road when the collision occurred.

According to sheriff’s officials, “the motorcyclist broadsided the sedan in the intersection.”

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, Witt was pronounced deceased at the scene. Garcia remained at the location and cooperated with the investigation.

Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigative Team (M.A.I.T) arrived to conduct a detailed investigation. Standing Rock Avenue was closed between Blackfoot Road and Pine Ridge Avenue for approximately three hours while deputies gathered evidence, reviewed video surveillance, and spoke with potential witnesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Deputy G. Dominguez or Deputy T. Arlotti at Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

