Apple Valley resident graduates with honors from Milligan University and is most decorated student-athlete in school history 

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (May 22, 2023) — Megan Jastrab of Apple Valley, California, graduated with honors from Milligan University on April 28.

Jastrab earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration and exercise science. She was a member of the Alpha Chi National Honor Society and Delta Mu Delta Honor Society for business majors.

On May 7, Jastrab claimed collegiate national titles in the Women’s Criterium and Women’s Omnium, repeating as the national champion for both categories at the USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships. She concludes her Milligan career as the most decorated student-athlete in school history with 10 individual or event national titles and an Olympic bronze medal.

USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships: Women’s Criterium – Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA on May 07, 2023. (Photo: Craig Huffman / Craig Huffman Photography)

Milligan is a premier Christian liberal arts university in Johnson City, Tennessee, consistently named a “best college” and “best value” by U.S. News & World Report and Washington Monthly. Milligan offers more than 100 majors, minors, pre-professional programs and concentrations in a variety of fields, along with graduate and adult degree completion programs. Visit www.milligan.edu.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)