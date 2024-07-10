 
Apple Valley Man Dies After Stabbing Altercation at a Home in Hesperia

July 10, 2024 | 11:51 am

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Ruben Castillo, a 59-year-old resident of Apple Valley, passed away after a stabbing at a home in Hesperia.

On Monday, July 8, 2024, around 9:20 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to a call about an altercation at a home on the 15600 block of Sequoia Street.

Upon arrival, they found Daniel Cook administering CPR to Ruben Castillo, who had sustained stab wounds. Castillo was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, took over the investigation. It was discovered that Castillo had arrived at the home where his ex-girlfriend lived and forced open a window.

Cook, a 62-year-old resident of Hesperia, was inside the residence and became involved in a physical confrontation with Castillo, which resulted in the stabbing. The parties involved indicated that Castillo’s actions led to a response in defense of life and property.

Investigators have notified the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office about the incident, and a full report will be submitted for review.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Francisco Demara, Specialized Investigations Division, at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or visiting www.wetip.com.


