Apple Valley resident Chayce Beckham wins American Idol

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Chayce Beckham, a 24-year-old resident of Apple Valley, CA has just won season 19 of American Idol!

It was a tight race for Chayce as he competed against two very talented individuals but in the end the voters prevailed and Chayce is bringing home the gold to the Victor Valley!

Last Tuesday, the American Idol team put together a small and private but incredible concert at Horseman Center Park.

Congratulations Chayce way to represent the Victor Valley, we are so proud of you and can’t wait to welcome you home!