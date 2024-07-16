Apple Valley Resident Arrested for Weapons Charges and Violation of Sex Offender Terms

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between April 2 and June 27, 2024, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Gangs/Narcotics Division carried out an investigation leading to the arrest of Brian Bolik, a 38-year-old resident of Apple Valley.

Brian Bolik, who is a tier-three sex registrant, is required to register as a sex offender for life. During the investigation, Bolik was suspected of multiple violations of his sex registrant terms and was also believed to be manufacturing illegal firearms.

Detectives served search warrants in the 17900 Block of Quantico Road of Apple Valley and the 7900 Block of Gaylop Avenue in Hesperia as part of the investigation. The searches led to the seizure of illegal firearms, including an AR-10, an AR-15, and two semi-automatic handguns.

In addition to the weapons violations, it was found that Bolik was in breach of his sex registrant terms by being determined to frequent schools in San Bernardino and Los Angeles Counties for work.

On June 24, 2024, Bolik was remanded into custody and booked at the High Desert Detention Center. He faces charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm, manufacturing an assault weapon, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and violating his sex registrant terms. Bolik remains in custody without bail.

The investigation was funded by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors through a county-wide crime suppression initiative. The initiative aims to provide additional resources to the Sheriff’s Department, enhancing law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues in the county.

Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino.

The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, patrol stations, California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, United States Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations. Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms.





