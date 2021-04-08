Apple Valley pursuit ends in fatal crash, woman airlifted

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A suspect fleeing from a deputy died after crashing into an innocent woman’s SUV Thursday in Apple Valley.

The crash was reported at 3:50 PM, on April 8, 2021, in the area of Yucca Loma Road and Iroquois Road.

Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Jodi Miller told VVNG a deputy attempted a traffic stop at Bear Valley and Iroquois for vehicle code violations and the suspect failed to yield, leading the deputy on a short pursuit.

According to witnesses the suspect’s vehicle ran the stop sign and struck an SUV at the intersection. The suspect’s vehicle rolled multiple times and landed on its roof in the front yard of a nearby home.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to the incident and reported extensive extrication would be required to free the male trapped inside the vehicle.

California Highway Patrol Helicopter H-80 landed in a field nearby and airlifted the female driver of the SUV to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. Miller said the driver was transported for precautionary reasons and had no visible signs of injury.

The male suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene and firefighters reported the extrication would be changed to a body recovery.

Motorists are advised of hard-road closures in the area including Kiowa Rd/Yucca Loma Rd, Yucca Loma Rd/Hopi Rd, Iroquois Rd/Tonawanda Rd and Yucca Loma Rd/Iroquois Rd.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Regional II MAIT will respond to conduct the investigation.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(photo: Rick Smith)

