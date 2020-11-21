Apple Valley Police warning residents of recent phone scam

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are warning area residents of a recent phone scam targeting elderly residents.

On November 17, 2020, at approximately 2:14 pm, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the 16000 block of Kasson Road regarding a theft by fraud report.

Upon arrival, Deputy Mahoney learned the 70-year-old victim was contacted by a subject identifying himself as Brian Webb with the Sheriff’s Department from phone number (310) 513-5200.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “Webb told the victim she had active warrants and could clear them by paying a $2,000 fine over the phone. The subject then instructed the victim to purchase two $500 American Express gift cards at CVS and two $500 American Express gift cards at Walgreens.”

A short time later, a subject identifying himself as John Allen, with the Sheriff’s Department, contacted the victim to obtain the confirmation numbers from the gift cards.

The phone number John Allen was calling from was our station phone number of (760) 240-7400.

Please be advised we do not have an employee by the name of John Allen nor would any of our employees contact someone by phone and request money to clear a warrant. A warrant can only be cleared by a Judge in a court of law.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy B. Mahoney at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

