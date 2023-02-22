Apple Valley Police Urging the Public to be Aware of Reshipping Job Scams

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Recently, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department have noted a rise in reshipping job scams amongst residents.



A reshipping job scam is a fraudulent job that requires you to receive packages at your home and reship the packages to a third party after “inspecting” the contents inside. The third party commonly resides outside of the United States.



These scammers pose as legitimate employers and post job openings on popular employment platforms under convincing titles like “shipping coordinator,” “package handler,” or “local hub inspector.”

These scams are commonly accompanied by professional-looking websites and social media pages, and even involve telephone interviews. The positions will require no experience, allow you to work from home, and promise high wages. In most cases, these scammers will either send a fraudulent paycheck or no paycheck at all.



The majority of goods “employees” are asked to reship are originally purchased by criminals using stolen credit cards. As such, although “employees” of these scams are victims of fraud, they also participate in the handling of stolen merchandise and falsification of U.S. Customs procedures.



These reshipping scams have been addressed by various employment platforms, the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as included below:

If you believe you have fallen victim to a reshipping job scam, the Apple Valley Police Department encourages you to discontinue your involvement and monitor your identity for fraud. Anyone with questions or information regarding this matter is urged to contact Deputy Jacob Rollins of the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call the Wetip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or go to www.wetip.com.

