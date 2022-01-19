All News
Apple Valley Police seek the public’s help in locating a stolen puppy
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a stolen puppy named Tipsy.
On Saturday, January 16, 2022, at 9:20 p.m., Deputy Dominguez with the Apple Valley Police Department was dispatched to the 20000 block of Otoe Road for a report of a stolen puppy.
Sheriff’s officials said, Tipsy is a six-month-old female American Bulldog, is chocolate, tan and white. She was taken from her backyard on January 15, 2022, at approximately 11:59 p.m.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Dominguez at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
