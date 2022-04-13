Apple Valley Police searching for runaway juvenile named Arely Hernandez

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile named Arely Diana Hernandez.

Sheriff’s officials said that Arely was last seen by her family on April 12, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. Her mother discovered she ran away at approximately 5:10 p.m.

Arely was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans and carrying a red backpack. She’s described as a Hispanic Female, 14-year-old, 108 lbs, 5’02, with black hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Dominguez at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy Apple Valley Police Department)

