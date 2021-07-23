Apple Valley Police searching for missing 25-year-old man

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old missing man.

Howard Willingham, a resident of Apple Valley, has not been seen or heard since he was reported missing from his home in the 21000 block of Soboba Road on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Sheriff’s officials said, Willingham has an intellectual disability but can care for himself, was last seen at his residence at 4:00 am. “Willingham left a note stating he was going to meet someone in Austin, Texas,” stated the release.

Howard is described as 5’11” tall, 130 lbs., with black hair and black eyes. Police said they don’t know what Willingham was wearing when he left.

Deputies conducted an extensive search; however, it was unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Howard Willingham is asked to contact Deputy Alfred Flores at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

