10-year-old found safe
UPDATE: The missing juvenile was found safe at about 4:45 PM on Monday.
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.
Deshawn Adams was last seen on Monday, February 8, 2021, at about 12:15 pm in the 14000 block of Ramona Circle.
According to the department, Deshawn possibly has an injury to his hand due to a dog bite.
Deshawn was last seen wearing the Hangry Shark blue pajama top in the photo.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and reference report # 182100670.
