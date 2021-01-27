Apple Valley Police searching for 3 burglary suspects

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are searching for three suspects who forced entry into a business, then tunneled through the wall to burglarize a second business.

On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, three unidentified suspects (two males and the third is unknown gender) forced entry into LAB CORP at 19341 Bear Valley Road suite 102. The suspects tunneled through the wall and entered the neighboring business, Jonathan’s Pharmacy in suite 103. The suspects stole two bottles of cough syrup before leaving.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects involved is asked to contact Deputy Trevor James at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

