Apple Valley Police looking for missing 24-year-old woman Kristen Lynn Foyil

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Have you seen 24-year-old Kristen Lynn Foyil? The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the missing woman.

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Kristen left her residence in the 21600 block of Sandia Road on foot in an unknown direction.

Foyil’s family has been unable to contact her and are concerned for her wellbeing. Foyil has ties to the area of Ontario, California. Foyil takes medications for a medical condition and is also affected by an intellectual disability.

Foyil is 5’8″ tall, 150 pounds, with curly red hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with a red stripe, and bracelets on her wrist.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kristen Foyil is asked to contact the Detective T. Gates at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

