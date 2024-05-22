Apple Valley Police Investigate Two Shooting Incidents Within Days

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies in Apple Valley are actively investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred within days of each other.

The first incident took place on May 18, 2024. According to Pamela Hoffman, Community and Media Relations representative for the Apple Valley Police Department, a resident on the 13700 block of Iroquois Road reported hearing popping noises at approximately 4:15 a.m.

However, the resident did not contact authorities at that time. It wasn’t until around 11:25 a.m. that the resident discovered a bullet lodged in the stucco of their home and subsequently notified the police.

The second incident was reported on May 20, 2024, at a residence on the 13800 block of Lakota Road. The resident discovered a bullet hole in their vehicle’s taillight along with a casing found underneath the vehicle. They believe the shooting occurred sometime between May 17 and May 20.

Both incidents are under investigation, and the Apple Valley Police Department is urging anyone with information to come forward. The locations are less than a mile apart and authorities have not yet confirmed if the two incidents are related.





