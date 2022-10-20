Apple Valley Police Department Encourages Following ‘9 p.m. Routine’

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is reminding residents to follow the 9 p.m. routine.

“The 9 p.m. routine is a nightly reminder to remove valuables from vehicles, lock vehicle doors, lock the doors to residences, turn on exterior lights and activate all alarms and security systems,” the station advises.

According to the station, many vehicle burglaries, and to a lesser degree, stolen vehicles, occur as a result of vehicles being left unlocked.

Criminals walk through neighborhoods, trying vehicle door handles, hoping to find an unlocked vehicle. The best way to prevent vehicle burglaries is to remove all of your valuables, lock your vehicle’s doors upon exiting and take the keys to the vehicle inside your residence.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.