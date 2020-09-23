Apple Valley Police busts drug dealer due to WeTip

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Anonymous information called into WeTip resulted in the arrest of a previously convicted felon caught dealing drugs from a home in Apple Valley.

The suspect, Rodney Phelps, 54, a resident of Apple Valley, is being held on a $150,000 bail after his arrest on Monday, September 21, 2020.

According to a sheriff’s news release, Deputy Loup authored a search warrant prompted by a We-Tip of illegal drug sales at a residence in the 22000 block of Powhattan Road. With the assistance of the Apple Valley Detective Bureau and Traffic Division, Auto Theft Task Force, and a Narcotics K-9, the warrant was executed.

“During service of the warrant, a handgun, black tar heroin, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, shotgun flares, two gas masks, and a stolen license plate were located,” stated the release.

Officials said Phelps was booked on Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, Transportation of a Controlled Substance for Sale, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession of Body Armor, Elder Abuse, and Possession of Stolen Property.

He is scheduled to appear in the Victorville Superior Court on September 23, 2020, with a bail of $150,000.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Loup at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy Apple Valley Police Department)

The basic purpose of WeTip Inc. is to provide an absolutely anonymous crime reporting resource to residents, students and businesses throughout the entire Nation. WeTip has been established by citizens and for citizens, who have information regarding a crime but fear reprisal from the criminal they are turning in.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.