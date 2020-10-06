Apple Valley Police arrest transient after pursuit in a stolen vehicle

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old transient out of Las Vegas was arrested after leading Apple Valley deputies on a pursuit.

On October 5, 2020, at about 12:54 PM, Deputy C. Sahagun, with the Apple Valley Police Department, was traveling eastbound on Yucca Loma Road when a black Jeep Liberty unsafely entered the roadway in front of him.

Officials said a record check of the plate number showed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Las Vegas on October 4, 2020.

The deputy attempted a felony traffic stop, but the driver identified as Santos Ramirez failed to yield leading officers on a 3-mile pursuit

The pursuit was ended at Yucca Loma Road and Lakota Road when Deputy R. Grissom conducted a Pursuit Intervention Technique.

Ramirez was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for Evading a Peace Officer and Possession of Stolen Property. He is being held on a $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on October 7, 2020.

In addition to these charges, Ramirez is also being held on two warrants out Orange County.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy C. Sahagun at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

