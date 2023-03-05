Apple Valley PD asks for public’s help in finding a “critical” missing man

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. ( VVNG.com) – Authorities are searching for 79-year-old Charles Warren Collier of Apple Valley who went missing Saturday afternoon.

On March 4, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Charles Collier walked out of his residence in the 19000 block of Crow Road and never returned home Saturday, police confirmed in a late night press release.

“Collier does not have a cell phone and frequents the Apple Valley Golf Course at 15200 Rancherias Road. Collier has a cognitive disability and may need medical attention,” the Apple Valley Police Department said.

Collier is described as a 79-year-old white male, 5’11” in height and weighs 200 lbs. He has white hair, brown eyes, and wears eyeglasses. Collier was last seen wearing a dark long sleeve shirt, American flag pants and loafers. He is also wearing a Med Alert dog tag.

If you have seen Charles Collier or know his whereabouts, please contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001 or call 9-1-1.



Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

