All News
Apple Valley PD asks for public’s help in finding a “critical” missing man
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. ( VVNG.com) – Authorities are searching for 79-year-old Charles Warren Collier of Apple Valley who went missing Saturday afternoon.
On March 4, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Charles Collier walked out of his residence in the 19000 block of Crow Road and never returned home Saturday, police confirmed in a late night press release.
“Collier does not have a cell phone and frequents the Apple Valley Golf Course at 15200 Rancherias Road. Collier has a cognitive disability and may need medical attention,” the Apple Valley Police Department said.
Collier is described as a 79-year-old white male, 5’11” in height and weighs 200 lbs. He has white hair, brown eyes, and wears eyeglasses. Collier was last seen wearing a dark long sleeve shirt, American flag pants and loafers. He is also wearing a Med Alert dog tag.
If you have seen Charles Collier or know his whereabouts, please contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001 or call 9-1-1.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
