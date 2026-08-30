Apple Valley Parolee Arrested After Deputies Seize Six Firearms, Suspected Methamphetamine And Cocaine

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 49-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested after deputies conducting a traffic stop allegedly found about a pound of suspected methamphetamine, leading investigators to a residence where six firearms and additional suspected narcotics were seized.

James Moore was arrested following the traffic stop near Choco Road and Choco Lane at approximately 5:26 p.m. on August 27, 2026, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies with the Apple Valley Station’s Gang Enforcement Team stopped a vehicle driven by Moore and determined he was on parole.

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During a search of the vehicle, deputies located approximately one pound of suspected methamphetamine, according to the department.

Moore was detained without incident and transported to the High Desert Detention Center, where he was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales and a parole violation.

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The Gang Enforcement Team continued its investigation and obtained a search warrant for a residence associated with Moore in the 14000 block of Pamlico Road.

During the search, deputies seized six firearms, including an AK-47 and an unserialized firearm, along with an additional half-pound of suspected methamphetamine, two ounces of suspected cocaine, two ounces of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, digital scales and $1,300 in cash.

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“The items seized were consistent with the illegal sales of narcotics,” according to the written statement.

Authorities said Moore will be supplementally booked on associated charges.

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Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the We-Tip Hotline at 844-909-3006, by texting REPORT to 844-909-3006, or through the department’s online tip page.

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