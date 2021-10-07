Apple Valley Parks and Recreation to host first in series of themed day camps, Oct 11-15

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — The Town will host a series of day camps during the Apple Valley Unified School District’s upcoming school breaks. Designed for school aged children, in grades K-8, the camps will include arts and crafts, fun activities and games, and themed-events.

The first day camp, themed “Camp Spooky”, begins next week, Oct. 11-15, during the school district’s fall break. Just in time for Halloween, this five-day camp is an all treats, no tricks, program filled with arts and crafts, games and activities, and a costume party on Friday, Oct. 15.

During the school district’s Thanksgiving break, join Recreation staff for a Thanksgiving-themed, three-day camp, Mon-Wed, Nov. 22-24. Children will play games, create their own decorations, and celebrate Thanksgiving with a small feast on the last day of camp, Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Concluding the day camp series, Recreation staff will host two Winter Wonderland three-day camps, Dec. 20-22, and Dec. 27-29. Children will explore all things winter, from snowflakes to snowmen to a New Year’s celebration!

All day camps will be held in the Town Hall Recreation Center, 14955 Dale Evans Parkway, from 7 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Camp visitors will play daily at Civic Center Park and playground. Children are required to wear masks when indoors. Closed-toed shoes are also required. Children must bring their own lunch; however, snacks will be provided.

Cost per child is $88 for each three-day camp or $134 for the five-day camp.

Advance registration is required at av.town/daycamps. Space is limited.

For more information, contact the Town’s Recreation Department at (760) 240-7880.

