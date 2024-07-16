Apple Valley Parents Arrested After Toddler Admitted to Hospital for Fentanyl Exposure

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A young couple from Apple Valley has been arrested after their toddler was hospitalized due to fentanyl exposure, authorities announced.

On Monday, July 15, 2024, at 12:01 p.m., Deputy S. Alvarez responded to a residence in the 9600 block of Bowen Ranch Road and arrested Austin Avina, 27, and Carla Veltri, 22, for cruelty to a child.

According to sheriff’s officials, Deputy Alvarez was conducting a follow-up at the residence after the couple’s 1-year-old child was admitted into a local hospital with fentanyl exposure.

“Through the investigation, it was confirmed the exposure occurred at home while with the parents,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Avina and Veltri were booked into the High Desert Detention Center. They are being held in lieu of $100,000.00 bail, each.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed the child has been released from the hospital and is now with San Bernardino County Children and Family Services.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy S. Alvarez, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.





