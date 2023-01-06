Apple Valley mom gives birth to 3 babies on the same day, in different years

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three local siblings will be celebrating three unique birthdays on July 7th.

Apple Valley mom, Nauzhae’ Drake, 23, gave birth to three children all on the same day, but in different years: Kewan Boone in 2019, Na’Zaiyla Boone, in 2021, and Khalan Boone in 2022.

She was in disbelief when she had her first two children on July 7th, and said she couldn’t imagine having a third child on the exact same day a year later.

(Kewan Boon was born July 7, 2019, at 11:33 pm, Na’Zaiyla Boone was born July 7, 2021, at 8:21 am

and Khalan Boone was born July 7, 2022, at 7:36 am – Photo Credit Nauzhae’ Drake)

Nauzhae’ said there was nothing done to induce labor on that day, it just happened.

“I was overwhelmed and anxious when going into labor because I couldn’t imagine having three babies born on the same day. They were delivered naturally, no induction or C-section,” Nauzhae’ told VVNG.

Not only do the Boone siblings share the same birthday and the fact that they were born at the same hospital, but they also have a birthmark in common.

“I knew that it was a sign that these are my angel babies once I discovered they all have a birthmark on their right leg as well,” exclaimed Nauzhae’.

Although the summer planned birthday party is months away, Nauzhae’ is thrilled to start planning the big event.

“Their birthday will be celebrated in one big party with three themes and I can’t wait to plan it this year, I want it to be so big,” Nauzhae’ stated.

The 2021 Victor Valley College Alumni said becoming a mother has changed her for the better, and describes her children as three of her biggest accomplishments.

( Nauzhae’ Drake graduated from VVC in 2021 and inspires to be a neonatal nurse. – Courtesy Credit – Nauzhae’ Drake)

“My children have motivated me to be a better person for them and myself. I graduated from Victor Valley College in 2021 with my Associate’s Degree in Math and Science. My goal is to become a neonatal nurse so that I am able to provide a life that my children deserve.” Said Nauzhae’ Drake. “Being a mother has taught me to keep going no matter what. Every parent should know if no one else is rooting for you, your children are, so supported and protect them at all costs!”

This year, on July 7, her children will turn four, two, and one.

“All I can say is we’re so blessed. We are so lucky to have them, literally.”

