Adelanto News
Apple Valley man with fentanyl for sale found passed out in a running vehicle
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 28-year-old man was arrested after police found him passed out in a running vehicle with fentanyl and a gun, officials said.
On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a call at a business in the 11700 block of Air Expressway Road in Adelanto.
According to the caller, a male adult, later identified as Colton Chappell, was passed out in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with the engine running.
“It took multiple attempts by deputies to wake Chappell. Inside the vehicle, deputies located Fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded firearm,” stated a sheriff’s news release.
Colton Chappell was arrested for possession of a controlled substance while armed and booked at High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held in lieu of $50,000.00 bail.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Hillebrand, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.
Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Polaris RZR involved in fatal hit-and-run off-road crash recovered in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Barstow man found dead in jail cell at High Desert Detention Center
-
All News6 days ago
Dead body found along Escondido Avenue Friday afternoon in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Mother arrested after instructing child to get a gun during a welfare check in Rancho Cucamonga
-
All News2 days ago
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run off-road crash that killed 2 children in Apple Valley
-
All News2 days ago
Victorville man accused of transporting a 15-year-old girl to Mexico for sexual activity
-
All News2 days ago
Trio arrested for burglarizing multiple self-storage units in Apple Valley
-
Adelanto News2 days ago
2 Adelanto men arrested for burglary after one is found sleeping inside a company truck