Apple Valley man out on bail after assaulting brother with a razor blade

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 45-year-old Apple Valley man is out on bail after he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.

On Saturday, February 6, 2021, at approximately 12:25 pm, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the 20000 block of Nisqually Road in Apple Valley.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim and his brother, Clifton Buckhalter, were arguing over their mother’s care when Buckhalter pulled out a razor blade and slashed the victim in his abdomen. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

sheriff’s officials said Buckhalter left the location before deputies arrived. Deputy Loup authored an arrest warrant, and a short time later, Buckhalter was located at a residence in the city of Victorville, where he was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into High Desert Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon and is currently out on bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Tyler Loup at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

