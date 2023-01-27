Apple Valley man on PRCS arrested after a pursuit and crashing into a tree

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 40-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested after failing to yield to police and crashing into a tree.

It happened on Friday, January 20, 2023, at about 8:17 pm, when a deputy with the Victorville Police Department observed a black Toyota Camry commit several traffic violations, officials said.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of Amargosa and Dos Palmas Roads.

The driver later identified as John Wilkerson failed to yield and led deputies on a pursuit just over three miles through residential neighborhoods while endangering motorists on the road.

The pursuit ended when Wilkerson’s vehicle collided with a tree and he was detained by deputies.

Wilkerson was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) out of Riverside for felony evading. He was transported to the hospital for medical clearance before being booked into jail for felony evading a peace officer with a disregard for safety, and an outstanding probation warrant.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com

