Apple Valley Man Killed in Two-Car Accident on Highway 18 and Central Road in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Saturday, June 15, 2024, at approximately 7:02 p.m., a fatal traffic accident occurred at the intersection of State Highway 18 and Central Road in Apple Valley, resulting in the death of a local resident.

Through investigation, deputies determined an orange Ford Fiesta, driven by 28-year-old Markell Lister, traveled northbound on Central Road, approaching State Highway 18.

A black Audi SQ5, driven by 27-year-old Konstanti Markrygiannis, traveled eastbound on State Highway 18 in the number one lane, approaching Central Road.

Sheriff’s officials said, “the Audi SQ5 broadsided the Ford Fiesta in the intersection.” After the initial impact, the Fiesta overturned multiple times before stopping in a dirt lot in the northeast corner of the intersection.

Tragically, Markell Lister sustained major injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later passed away. Konstanti Markrygiannis also suffered injuries and received medical treatment at a local hospital.

(Sheri Soliz)

Surveillance video shared with VVNG shows the Audi moving with the flow of traffic and having a green light when it impacted into the Fiesta that was traveling at a high rate of speed as it entered the intersection against a red light.

During the investigation, State Highway 18’s westbound lanes were closed for approximately 45 minutes to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

The investigation is being handled by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T).

(Sheri Soliz)

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the accident or who may have witnessed the collision to contact Deputy T. Arlotti at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or through the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Kellzz Deshawn Facebook)





(Scroll Down To Comment)