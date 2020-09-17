All News
Apple Valley man booked for DUI after crashing in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 41-year-old man was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing an SUV into a fire hydrant, a metal sign, and a light pole in Victorville.
It happened in the 14400 block of 7th Street, just south of Lorene Drive on September 15th at about 4:38 PM.
Conor Murley, a resident of Apple Valley, was driving his green Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro northbound on 7th Street when he crashed near the Auto Zone.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said initial information gathered indicated Murley was under the influence of an unknown drug(s). “He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and further collection of evidence,” stated Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said Murley was subsequently booked at High Desert Detention Center, issued a citation, and later released with a date to appear in court. The spokeswoman said the toxicology report is pending.
The incident temporarily blocked lanes on 7th Street while deputies investigated and cleared the roadway. No other injuries were reported.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Semi truck involved in crash after running red light on Highway 395 in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Traffic Operation conducted in Adelanto and Apple Valley results in 67 citations
-
All News7 days ago
Security guard assaulted by homeless man shoplifting at Food 4 Less
-
All News6 days ago
Visitors to Big Bear asked to postpone trips due to threat from El Dorado Fire
-
All News3 days ago
$100k reward offered in ambush shooting of 2 Los Angeles deputies
-
All News2 days ago
Public invited to welcome fallen soldier home along procession route
-
All News1 day ago
Woman arrested for collecting over $85k in unemployment insurance fraud
-
All News1 day ago
Victorville Police searching for residential robbery suspect