Apple Valley man arrested in fatal hit and run of 14-year-old Lawrence Andrews

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Apple Valley man identified as Chad Richard Goodro was arrested in the fatal hit and run that killed Lawrence Andrews III outside of James Woody Park.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban told VVNG an anonymous tip ultimately helped them to locate the suspect. Goodro was arrested on Monday, October 25th for felony hit and run, causing death, and was booked into the High Desert Detention Center. He posted bail in the amount of $50,000 and was released from custody.

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at about 8:11 p.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department, rescue personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Department, and American Medical Response responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian traffic collision on Ottawa Road between Navajo Road and Manhasset Road.

According to a news release, “witnesses reported a white or silver two-door coupe traveled east on Ottawa Road at over 60 miles-per-hour when it struck a 14-year-old male who walked south from James Woody Park at the intersection. The vehicle fled the scene. Investigators believed the suspect vehicle to be a Nissan 350Z or an Infinity G35.”

Alban told VVNG the suspect vehicle was confirmed to be a 2004 Infinity G35 silver in color and the damage was consistent with the accident. The vehicle is now booked as evidence.

Ottawa Road was closed between the intersections of Navajo Road and Manhasset Road for approximately six hours, while investigators processed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Last Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered where Lawrence lost his life and held a candlelight vigil in honor of the young man. Many described it as an amazing show of support from our community. A Gofundme account started by Andrew’s younger sister to help lay him to rest has already raised over $42,000 in just five days.

Lawrence would have celebrated his 15th birthday on October 29th. Donations for the family can still be made via the following link: Help me lay my brother to rest

