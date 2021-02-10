Apple Valley man arrested for theft of utilities totaling $250k

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies served a search warrant at an Apple Valley home and arrested a 29-year-old man for theft of utilities totaling approximately $250,000.

On Monday, February 8, 2021, at approximately 6:31 pm, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department, with the assistance of the Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), served a search warrant at a residence in the 19000 block of Chuparosa Road in Apple Valley.

According to a sheriff’s news release, deputy Kent Watson authored the search warrant after receiving information about indoor marijuana cultivating taking place at the location.

“Deputies contacted the suspect, Peng Ye, and discovered 1907 marijuana plants, two pounds of processed marijuana, over $3000 in cash, and an electrical bypass during the search. Southern California Edison estimates the loss of the bypass to be approximately $250,000,” stated the release.

Ye was arrested and booked into High Desert Detention for theft of utility services and marijuana cultivation. He is currently out on bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Kent Watson at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

