Apple Valley man arrested for possession of child porn after cyber tip leads detectives to his home

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 46-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography after a Cyber Tip.

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at about 9:30 am, Central Station detectives investigated a cyber tip regarding the downloading and distribution of child pornography over the internet.

The investigation led detectives to a residence in the 21200 block of Lone Eagle Road, in Apple Valley. Detectives contacted James Florence and served a search warrant at his residence.

During the search, detectives seized multiple electronic devices related to Florence. Florence was arrested for a parole violation and booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is ongoing, and a forensic examination of the electronic devices will be conducted.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective J. Applegate of the Central Station 909-387-3545.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

