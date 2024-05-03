Apple Valley Man Arrested for Porch Theft, Property Returned to Owner

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, law enforcement officials responded to a theft report in the residential area of the 22800 block of Powhatan Road.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy D. Ciani was assigned to investigate the incident involving the theft of a package from a local resident’s porch.

Upon thorough investigation, the suspect was identified as Alexander Strilio, 32, a resident of Apple Valley. Authorities located Strilio at his residence along with the missing package. The stolen property was subsequently recovered and returned to the rightful owner.

Alexander Strilio was taken into custody on charges of theft. Following his arrest, he was processed at the High Desert Detention Center. Strilio was later issued a citation, obligating him to appear in court at a specified later date, and was released from custody.

The Apple Valley Police Department encourages anyone with further information about this case to contact Deputy Ciani at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station by phone at (760) 240-7400 or through Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted via the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or through their website at www.wetip.com.





