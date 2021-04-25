Apple Valley man arrested for physically abusing 5-year-old girl

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 26-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested after medical personnel treated a 5-year-old girl with fractured ribs and other injuries, officials said.

On Friday, April 23, 2021, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Apple Valley Station and the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, conducted a joint investigation regarding a battered five-year-old female victim.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “the victim was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center (LLUMC), where she was disgnosed with fractured ribs, foot fractures, a kidney hemorrhage and a liver laceration. The victim’s injuries were found to be consistent with child abuse.”



At the conclusion of the investigation, the suspect, Jonathan Martinez was arrested. Martinez was arrested and booked at Central Detention Center for willful child endangerment to inflict bodily injury.

Martinez was booked into the High Desert Detention Center for PC 273a(a) – Willful Child Endangerment and a $100,000 bail. He was released on bail shortly after midnight with no appearance scheduled, according to public booking records.



Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail. Callers who wish to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.