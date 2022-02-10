All News
Apple Valley man arrested for mail theft used a stolen identity to buy a car from Carvana
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 35-year-old Apple Valley man who also used a stolen to buy a car through Carvana.
It happened on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, when detectives along with deputies served a search warrant in the 20000 block of Waalew Road.
The suspect, later identified as Robert Lasham, used the victim’s information to open several accounts, including the purchase of a vehicle through Carvana.
“During the execution of the search warrant, deputies located hundreds of pieces of mail belonging to different victims, which included credit cards. Investigators also confiscated fake identification cards, blank credit cards, a card reader, printers, hundreds of pages of blank checks, checks that had been “washed” or were in the process of being changed, and fake passport cards,” stated a sheriff’s news release.
Lasham was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of possession of blank checks, forgery, grand theft, and identity theft.
In addition to the above charges, Lasham was booked on two misdemeanor warrants. He is scheduled to appear in the Victorville Superior Court on February 10, 2022, and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Hylin or Sheriff’s Service Specialist Rodriguez at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
What is Carvana? Carvana is an online used car retailer based in Tempe, Arizona. The company is the fastest growing online used car dealer in the United States and is known for its multi-story car vending machines.
