Apple Valley man arrested for indecent exposure outside of Target
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are seeking additional female victims after they arrested a man for allegedly exposing himself outside of a Target in Apple Valley.
On Friday, April 15, 2022, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the Super Target, located in the 20000 block of State Hwy 18, for two separate reports of a male subject in a red car exposing himself.
According to a news release, deputies learned the subject, later identified as Daniel Martinez, parked near the victims’ car and exposed himself while masturbating.
Officials said the 22-year-old Apple Valley resident was arrested a short time later and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for Indecent Exposure.
Martinez’s booking photo is being released as investigators believe there may be additional victims, officials said.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy McMillan at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
