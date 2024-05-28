Apple Valley Man Arrested for Hit and Run After Striking a Fire Engine in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for hit and run after hitting a fire engine and fleeing the scene, officials said.

It happened on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at approximately 11:28 p.m., in the 11500 block of Azalia in Adelanto.

Deputies and fire personnel were at a residence responding to a medical aid call when the incident unfolded. Officials said emergency vehicles with flashing lights were blocking the area to facilitate the safe transportation of a patient to the hospital by American Medical Response (AMR).

The suspect, Mike Angel Gallego, attempted to drive through the emergency vehicles, blocking AMR as they prepared to depart. He was instructed to move his vehicle to allow the ambulance to leave. While reversing, Gallego struck the front of a parked fire engine. Following the collision, Gallego drove away from the scene without stopping.

Deputies quickly responded and located Gallego at the intersection of Prairie Road and Blue Sage Road in Adelanto. A traffic stop was conducted, and Gallego was arrested without further incident.

Mike Angel Gallego was booked at the High Desert Detention Center on charges of non-injury hit and run.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact deputy C. Padilla, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.





(Scroll Down To Comment)