Apple Valley Man Arrested for Firing a Gun into the Air During an Argument

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 14, 2024 | 4:54 pmLast Updated: May 14, 2024 | 4:54 pm
(google maps)

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On the evening of May 11, 2024, an incident involving the negligent discharge of a firearm was reported in Apple Valley, leading to the arrest of a 50-year-old man.

According to the Apple Valley Police Department, they received calls around 7 PM about a disturbance along the 13100 block of Central Road. Witnesses described an argument followed by a firearm being discharged into the air.

Responding to the scene, deputies located and detained a man identified as Jose Alberto Flores Camilla.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Flores Camilla had an altercation while in a vehicle with his wife. He then exited the vehicle, continued on foot, and discharged a firearm into the air as he walked away. Flores Camilla was subsequently arrested on a charge of negligent discharge of a firearm.

Flores Camilla was taken into custody at the High Desert Detention Center and was later released, set to appear in court at a future date. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station is encouraging anyone with additional information regarding this case to reach out to Deputy Montanez at (760) 240-7400. For those who prefer to provide information anonymously, contact can be made through the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or online at www.wetip.com.

